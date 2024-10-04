IAF issues show-cause notice to fighter pilot following allegations of rape

New Delhi, Oct 4 (PTI) The Indian Air Force (IAF) has slapped a show-cause notice on a wing commander after a court of inquiry probing allegations of rape against him found that he violated protocols, official sources said.

The notice was served on the fighter pilot, who is posted at Ambala air base, on Thursday, they said.

The IAF does not tolerate such acts of moral turpitude, the sources said.

In the show-cause notice, the IAF asked the officer why his services should not be terminated, they said.

According to the sources, a 25-year-old former civilian intern at the Institute of Aerospace Safety in Palam has accused the wing commander of rape.

The IAF had ordered investigations into the allegations against the wing commander.

Besides the court of inquiry, the officer also faced a probe by the Western Air Command.

The intern had filed a detailed complaint with the IAF in the case in March this year.

She alleged that the officer raped her in November 2023. It is learnt that the woman had also filed a complaint with Delhi Police in December 2023, the sources said.