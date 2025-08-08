IAF lance naik commits suicide at Amla station in MP's Betul

Betul, Aug 8 (PTI) An IAF Lance Naik allegedly committed suicide at the force's Amla station in Betul in Madhya Pradesh, a police official said on Friday.

Late Thursday night, Lance Naik Saroj Kumar Das, posted at IAF Amla station, some 30 kilometres from the district headquarters, shot himself, with the bullet passing through his chin, Superintendent of Police Nischal Jharia said.

"He lived alone here in Amla while his family was in his native Odisha. Post mortem was carried out during the day after his wife arrived from there. The body has been handed over to his kin," the SP said.

A probe is underway to ascertain the reason why he took this extreme step, Sub Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) SK Singh and ASP Kamla Joshi said. PTI COR MAS BNM