IAF looking forward to get more newer-gen aircraft: VCAS

New Delhi, Feb 11 (PTI) The IAF is looking forward to inducting "a lot more" of the newer-generation aircraft into its inventory, Vice Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Nagesh Kapoor, said on Wednesday.

Kapoor was addressing a press conference ahead of Exercise Vayu Shakti. On Rafale, he said, "Rafale definitely was a hero, among other heroes, during Operation Sindoor. Yes, Rafale is the buzzword; it is definitely a buzzword." The VCAS added, "The IAF is looking forward to induct a lot more MRFA aircraft, whether that will be Rafale or any other aircraft, is presently under consideration. And, a concrete decision on it has not yet been taken." MRFA refers to multi-role fighter aircraft.

"The IAF is looking forward to induct a lot more of newer-generation aircraft in its inventory, and the sooner, the better," Kapoor said.

Rafale, Su-30, MiG-29, Tejas, Jaguar, among other fighter aircraft, will be part of the upcoming Exercise Vayu Shakti, which will also highlight the "successful role" of the Indian Air Force during Operation Sindoor, another senior officer said at the same event. PTI KND VN VN