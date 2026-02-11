IAF looking forward to induct more of newer-generation aircraft; Rafale definitely buzzword: VCAS

New Delhi, Feb 11 (PTI) The IAF is looking forward to induct "a lot more" of the newer-generation aircraft into its inventory, and "the sooner, the better", Vice Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Nagesh Kapoor said on Wednesday.

The move seeks to boost the overall combat capabilities of the Indian Air Force.

At a press conference held here ahead of Exercise Vayu Shakti, asked whether the IAF is looking to induct more Rafale, given it was a "hero" of the force during Operation Sindoor, he said, adding that Rafale is a "buzzword" definitely.

"Rafale definitely was a hero, among other heroes during Operation Sindoor. Yes, Rafale is the buzzword, it is definitely a buzzword," the VCAS said.

"The IAF is looking forward to induct a lot more MRFA aircraft, whether that will be Rafale or any other aircraft, is presently under consideration. And, a concrete decision on it has not yet been taken," he said.

The term MRFA refers to multi-role fighter aircraft.

"The IAF is looking forward to induct a lot more of newer-generation aircraft in its inventory, and the sooner, the better," he said.

The Indian Air Force will demonstrate its full spectrum of combat and firepower capabilities during Exercise 'Vayu Shakti' at the Pokharan range close to the India-Pakistan border in Rajasthan on February 27, which will also highlight the success of Operation Sindoor and the IAF's ability to "rapidly punish the enemy" and dominate the operational environment.

More than 120 air assets, comprising 77 fighter jets, which include Rafale, Su-30MKI, MiG-29, LCA Tejas, Jaguar, Mirage-2000; Apache, Chinook and LCH Prachand, Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH), among helicopters, and eight transport aircraft will be part of the exercise, with C-295 making its debut in the drill, according to IAF officials.

In the 2024 edition of 'Vayu Shakti', Rafale, Light Combat Helicopter (LCH) Prachand and Apache attack helicopters were among the assets which had taken part in the exercise for the first time.

Rafale is manufactured by French defence major Dassault Aviation.

The first five Rafale aircraft of the IAF had arrived at Air Force Station, Ambala, in July 2020 and were later inducted into it.

India has two operational Rafale squadrons -- No. 17 'Golden Arrows' based in Ambala, Haryana, and No. 101 'Falcons' based in Hasimara, West Bengal.

The IAF had formally inducted Rafale aircraft into No. 101 Squadron at Air Force Station, Hasimara in July 2021. PTI KND NB NB