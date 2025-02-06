IAF Mirage fighter jet crashes in MP's Shivpuri district; both pilots eject safely

Gwalior, Feb 6 (PTI) A Mirage-2000 fighter aircraft of the Indian Air Force crashed in an agriculture field in Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri district on Thursday afternoon after encountering a system malfunction, said the IAF.

Both pilots ejected safely but suffered minor injuries and were being airlifted to Gwalior by a helicopter, officials said.

The twin-seater trainer aircraft, which was on a routine sortie, caught fire after crashing at around 2.40 pm, said a Central Air Command spokesperson, adding a snag led to the accident.

"A Mirage 2000 aircraft of the IAF crashed near Shivpuri (Gwalior), during a routine training sortie today, after encountering a system malfunction. Both the pilots ejected safely. An enquiry has been ordered by the IAF to ascertain the cause of the accident," the Air Force said in a post on social media platform X.

The fighter jet, which crashed in an agriculture field near a village in Shivpuri district, had taken off from the Gwalior Airbase, said the officials.

"Villagers informed that a plane had crashed near Barheta Sunari village under Karera police station limits. The Mirage aircraft with two pilots took off from the Gwalior Airbase. Both pilots ejected safely and suffered minor injuries. A helicopter was sent to the spot to airlift the pilots," Shivpuri district Additional Superintendent of Police Sanjeev Mule said. PTI COR MAS VT RSY