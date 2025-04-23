IAF mourns loss of life of Air Force personnel in Pahalgam attack

New Delhi, Apr 23 (PTI) The Indian Air Force (IAF) on Wednesday mourned the loss of life of one of its personnel in the Pahalgam terror attack, and expressed condolences to his family.

The IAF shared the update about the corporal in a post on X along with his photograph.

In the post, the Air Force also said it stands in solidarity with the families whose members either died or sustained injuries in the attack.

"All air warriors of the #IndianAirForce mourn the loss of Cpl Tage Hailyang in the terror attack at Pahalgam and convey heartfelt condolences to his family in this moment of immense grief," the IAF posted on X.

"The IAF stands in solidarity with the families of all those who lost their lives and prays for the swift recovery of the injured. @DefenceMinIndia @SpokespersonMoD @HQ_IDS_India @adgpi @IndiannavyMedia," it said.

Terrorists struck at a prime tourist location in Pahalgam in south Kashmir on Tuesday, killing at least 26 people, mostly tourists, and injuring several others. The deceased included two foreigners -- from the UAE and Nepal -- and two locals. PTI KND RHL