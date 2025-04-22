IAF officer booked for assault on call centre employee in Bengaluru's road rage incident

Bengaluru, Apr 22 (PTI) An FIR has been registered against a 40-year-old IAF officer on charges of attempt to murder, criminal intimidation and voluntarily causing hurt based on a counter-complaint by a call centre employee, who was previously arrested on the officer's complaint in a road rage incident, police said on Tuesday.

Indian Air Force Wing Commander Shiladitya Bose made an allegation in a video he shared that he was attacked and verbally abused by a group of Kannada-speaking individuals who chased him on a bike in Bengaluru early Monday morning.

Terming it a case of road rage, police arrested Vikas Kumar, who works as a team head at a software company's call centre. He was released on station bail on Tuesday.

Both parties have attacked each other, and some videos purportedly show the IAF officer roughing up Kumar, creating a scene for the onlookers.

The officer was captured engaging in an argument with Kumar and beating him up in full public view, even as his wife tried to stop him.

Kumar, who was released on station bail, in a video statement on Tuesday said, he will not let go of the case, as he also expressed concerns about him losing his job because of the incident.

"My job is getting affected. My father died two years ago. I'm with my mother. With my job, I was taking care of my mother. Now my job is getting affected, but I will not leave this here. I'm a bit physically strained and am stressed mentally now, but won't leave this here.

"Commissioner sir has assured me that the investigation will continue and it will not affect my job, but the HR has already called from my workplace and it looks like I may lose my job," he said.

Asserting that he will get justice, Kumar said, "the Wing Commander has given a false complaint citing language barriers, but I can speak in five languages -- Kannada, English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. I'm born in Bengaluru and I'm living here. I can speak five to six languages. He has given a false case. It is he who assaulted me." Kumar in the video thanked Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Home Minister Parameshwara, Kannada media, pro Kannada organisations, and all others who stood by him including, staff of the Byappanahalli police station where he was lodged last night.

Stating that his voice might not be clear as he was unable to properly open his mouth due to injuries, he said Baiyyappanahalli police station took care of him like how a victim should be taken care, heard his side of the story, and gave him necessary medical treatment, and food.

Terming the incident "unfortunate", the Indian Air Force in a statement said, "It is assisting the local authorities in investigating and following up the case to its lawful resolution." Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said he has asked police officials to take action in accordance with law irrespective of whoever is involved in connection with the road rage incident.

Home Minister G Parameshwara said an FIR has been registered against the IAF officer based on the complaint by the call centre employee, but he has gone to West Bengal.

"A case has been taken. Investigation will be done, and he will be secured," he told reporters here.

Speaking to reporters, Bengaluru City Police Commissioner, B Dayanand said, "Police are investigating both the cases. We will come to a conclusion based on the eyewitness accounts, CCTV footage, and other materials." "The initial information shows that it was an altercation between a bike rider and the officer. The details will be revealed after the investigation. Let us not jump into conclusions," he added.

The incident occurred while the officer was on his way to the airport with his wife, who is also an Indian Air Force (IAF) officer.

A case has been registered against Shiladitya Bose under 109 (Attempt to murder), 115 (2) (Voluntarily causing hurt), 304 (Snatching), 324 (Mischief), 351 (Criminal Intimidation) and 352 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Byappanahalli police station based on the counter complaint given by Kumar who alleged that he was also assaulted by the officer, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Devaraj D.

He said a notice will be issued to the IAF officer asking him to join the investigation in this regard.

In a video statement, Kumar's mother Jyothi sought justice for her son and asked isn't it wrong to put the blame entirely on her son? She said being a commander, the IAF officer thrashed her son and also damaged his bike.

Based on a complaint lodged by the officer's wife, Squadron Leader Madhumita Dutta, a case was registered under (section dealing with) grievous hurt) at the Byappanahalli police station, police said, following which Kumar was arrested in the case.

"We have a lot of video evidence and will proceed with the investigation," the DCP said. PTI AMP KSU KH