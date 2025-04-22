IAF official attack: Air Force says it is assisting local authorities in investigating case

Bengaluru, Apr 22 (PTI) The Indian Air Force on Tuesday said it is assisting the local authorities in investigating a case involving one of its officers who has been booked in connection with an incident of road rage in Bengaluru.

"An unfortunate incident, involving an Indian Air Force (IAF) officer, took place in Bengaluru yesterday. The lAF is assisting the local authorities in investigating and following up the case to its lawful resolution," the IAF said in an official statement.

According to the police, an FIR has been registered against the 40-year-old IAF officer on charges of attempt to murder, criminal intimidation, and voluntarily causing hurt based on a counter-complaint by a call centre employee, who was previously arrested on the officer's complaint in a road rage incident.

Indian Air Force Wing Commander Shiladitya Bose made an allegation in a video he shared that he was attacked and verbally abused by a group of Kannada-speaking individuals who chased him on a bike in Bengaluru early Monday morning.

Terming it a case of road rage, police arrested Vikas Kumar, who works as a team head at a software company's call centre.

Both parties have attacked each other, and some videos purportedly show the IAF officer roughing up Vikas Kumar, creating a scene for the onlookers.

The officer was captured engaging in an argument with Kumar and beating him up in full public view, even as his wife tried to stop him.

The incident occurred while the officer was on his way to the airport with his wife, who is also an Indian Air Force (IAF) officer.

A case has been registered against Shiladitya Bose under 109 (Attempt to murder), 115 (2) (Voluntarily causing hurt), 304 (Snatching), 324 (Mischief), 351 (Criminal Intimidation) and 352 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Byappanahalli police station based on the counter complaint given by Vikas Kumar who alleged that he was also assaulted by the officer, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Devaraj D.

Both cases are being investigated, police said. PTI AMP AMP ADB