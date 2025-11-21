New Delhi: The Indian Air Force on Friday confirmed that its Tejas fighter aircraft crashed during an aerial display at the Dubai Air Show, adding that the pilot suffered fatal injuries in the accident.

In an official statement posted on X, the IAF said: “An IAF Tejas aircraft met with an accident during an aerial display at Dubai Air Show today. The pilot sustained fatal injuries in the crash.”

IAF deeply regrets the loss of life and stands firmly with the bereaved family in this time of grief.



A Court of Inquiry has been ordered to determine the cause of the accident.

IAF added that a Court of Inquiry has been ordered to determine the cause of the accident.

The crash occurred around 2:10 p.m. local time at Al Maktoum International Airport, where the biennial air show is underway. The indigenous HAL-built Tejas was performing for a crowd when it went down, sending up thick black smoke and prompting emergency sirens across the venue.

The Dubai Air Show, which draws major global aviation players and has seen large aircraft orders this week from Emirates and flydubai, continued under heightened safety measures following the incident.

Further details on the circumstances leading to the crash and the pilot’s identity are awaited as the investigation begins.