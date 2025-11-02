IAF pays tribute to PVC awardee Sekhon with marathon events

New Delhi, Nov 2 (PTI) The IAF on Sunday hosted athletic events across the country to pay tribute to Flying Officer Nirmal Jit Singh Sekhon, who received Param Vir Chakra for his heroics in the 1971 India-Pakistan War.

Across the country, over 45,000 participants from 46 air force stations took part in the events in 21-km, 10-km, and 5-km categories -- reflecting the spirit of inclusivity, enthusiasm, and collective pride that defines the Indian Air Force community, the defence ministry said.

The first-ever Sekhon Indian Air Force Marathon witnessed a spectacular culmination uniting the nation in a celebration of fitness, valour and pride, officials said.

The marathon at Delhi witnessed strong participation of more than 12,000 runners, including men, women, and children of all ages, they said.

The event was graced by the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen Anil Chauhan, and the Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal A P Singh, along with senior officers of the IAF and other guests, the ministry said in a statement.

Air Chief Marshal Singh himself participated in the 21-km run, inspiring air warriors and citizens alike, it said.

The main event was flagged off from Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, New Delhi.

The marathon stands as a befitting tribute to Flying Officer Nirmal Jit Singh Sekhon, the IAF officer who fought against all odds in the 1971 war and was awarded the Param Vir Chakra, the nation's highest gallantry award.

The event also witnessed the unveiling of the teaser of 'Operation Safed Sagar' — a Netflix series portraying the courage and resilience of the IAF during the 1999 Kargil War.