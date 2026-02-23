IAF personnel, father assaulted over passage dispute in UP's Bulandshahr; cross-FIR filed

Bulandshahr (UP), Feb 23 (PTI) An Indian Air Force personnel and his father, a government teacher, were allegedly assaulted following a dispute over right of way during a wedding procession in the Jahangirabad area here, police said on Monday.

The incident occurred on February 19 when the complainant, Jitendra and his son Pratham, who is posted with the Indian Air Force (IAF), were travelling by car.

At Amargarh town, a dispute broke out with members of a wedding procession over taking the vehicle through the route. The argument escalated into a scuffle and physical assault, the police said.

Both sides sustained minor injuries and underwent medical examination.

Based on the complaint, a case has been registered against the accused. A cross non-cognisable report (NCR) has also been filed against the father and son on a complaint by the other side, the police said.

Additional Superintendent of Police (City) Shankar Prasad said a video of the incident had gone viral.

He said the procession was passing through a route when the father and son attempted to drive their four-wheeler through it. They were asked to take an alternate way, following which the two sides clashed.

Police have taken legal action against both parties and arrested one accused in connection with the case, the officer added. PTI COR ABN AKY