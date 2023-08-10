IAF rescues 5 UTDRF personnel in Ladakh

Leh/Jammu, Aug 10 (PTI) Five personnel of the Union Territory Disaster Relief Force were rescued in a daring operation by the Indian Air Force (IAF) from Markha Valley in Ladakh, Army said on Thursday.

The rescue operation was launched by the IAF on the request of the Ladakh administration following information that a group of UTDRF personnel were trapped in the high altitude region, officials said. “Daring rescue operation by IAF 114 HU (helicopter unit). Five personnel of UT Disaster Relief Force evacuated from Markha Valley, Ladakh,” Defence PRO Leh said on X, formerly known as Twitter, while sharing two video clips and a picture.

The PRO said, “IAF's single-engine helicopters flew in unchartered territory and narrow valley without any flat terrain/feature to land.” PTI TAS NB