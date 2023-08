New Delhi, Jul 12 (PTI) Seven trekkers were rescued from near the Chandratal glacial lake in Himachal Pradesh, the Indian Air Force (IAF) said on Wednesday.

The IAF also tweeted a picture of the rescue work.

"In a daring rescue operation, braving marginal weather and near white-out conditions, an #IAF helicopter rescued seven trekkers from near the Chandratal glacial lake. #HarKaamDeshKeNaam," it tweeted.

Chandratal lake is located in the Lahaul-Spiti district of Himachal Pradesh. PTI KND NB