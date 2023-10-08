IAF role in Eastern Ladakh has increased manifold: Air Commodore Handa

Leh, Oct 8 (PTI) The role of Indian Air Force (IAF) has increased manifold in the Eastern Ladakh bordering China, a senior officer said and announced that the force is in the process of getting long range surveillance radar systems to keep an eye on the enemy.

Air Officer Commanding of Leh-based Air Force Station Air Commodore D S Handa was talking to reporters here on the sidelines of an airshow at the base to commemorate the 91st anniversary of the IAF.

Ladakh Lieutenant Governor Brig B D Mishra (retd) was the chief guest at the airshow which saw a static display of Rafale aircraft, Cheetal helicopters, indigenous Akash Missile System and Medium Range Surface to Air Missile.

“The main purpose behind the airshow was to motivate students to join the IAF and also to assure the people of Ladakh that IAF is ready to safeguard the region and the country,” Air Commodore Handa said.

He said the role of IAF has increased in eastern Ladakh compared to previous years.

“We have installed radars wherever required and the IAF is also acquiring long-range surveillance radar systems to keep an eye on the enemy,” Handa said, adding that weapon systems and radars have been deployed in forward areas at specific locations to pick up any enemy activity.

He said the IAF is the lifeline of Ladakh as it ensures delivery of ration, ammunition and other supplies to the troops deployed in the forward areas.

Expressing happiness over the maiden airshow, Lt Governor Mishra said this provided an opportunity to local youths to know the strength of the IAF at their backyard.

“Our IAF is capable of defending this airfield and the city. We should also be proud of our country which is manufacturing fifth generation aircraft,” he said.

The LG said only a few countries are in the possession of fifth generation jets which are still not inducted.

The marquee event started with students and the general public witnessing the displayed aircraft and missile systems. They were also briefed about the strengths and capabilities of each system.

“Successful conduct of the event was a testimony to the cooperation and coordination between the functionaries of Air Force Station and Civil Administration,” a defence spokesman said.

He said the show not only motivated the young generation to join the IAF but also showcased the advancements in the country’s aerospace power. PTI TAS TAS KVK KVK