IAF, Russian air force take part in 'Exercise AviaIndra'

New Delhi, Dec 17 (PTI) Personnel from the air forces of India and Russia are taking part in an ongoing defence exercise, during which they will conduct joint flying operations on Su-30 MKI, Tejas, IL-78 and Mi-17 helicopters, and share best practices, according to the IAF.

The Indian Air Force is hosting 'Exercise AviaIndra', a joint exercise with the Russian Federation Aerospace Force (RFASF) from December 15-22, officials said.

It provides an opportunity to enhance bilateral cooperation, mutual understanding and aerospace synergy, they said.

"The exercise reflects the long-standing Indo-Russian relationship and continues the AviaIndra series which began in 2014," the IAF posted on X on Tuesday night.

"Personnel from both forces will conduct joint flying operations on Su-30 MKI, Tejas, IL-78 and Mi-17 helicopters, sharing best practices and lessons learnt. It provides an opportunity to enhance bilateral cooperation, mutual understanding and aerospace synergy," it said. PTI KND NB NB