IAF seeks industry help to develop cargo drones for Lakshadweep connectivity

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 31 (PTI) The Indian Air Force (IAF) is seeking industry participation to develop cargo drones capable of carrying up to 500 kilograms with a range of 500 kilometres and an endurance of five hours.

These drones are intended to transport cargo from the mainland to the Lakshadweep islands and between the islands themselves.

The initiative aims to overcome logistical challenges in sustaining infrastructure and manpower in Lakshadweep — a key strategic location for India’s security interests — according to Vice Chief of Air Staff Air Marshal Narmdeshwar Tiwari.

Speaking to reporters on Friday in connection with the Meher Baba 4 competition, an IAF industry outreach programme to develop various types of drones, Tiwari said the government was keen to enhance infrastructure and surveillance capabilities in Lakshadweep and Minicoy.

"If we have to protect these interests in these uncertain geopolitical times, it is very important to continue developing these islands — both Lakshadweep and the Andamans. These will be our frontier posts in the future," he said.

Tiwari noted that transportation difficulties extend beyond military logistics to daily necessities such as vegetables, especially during bad weather.

He stressed the need to improve not just mainland connectivity but also inter-island transport.

The IAF plans to develop a prototype within three years but acknowledges several challenges, including long distances, poor data connectivity, navigation issues, weather, and high salinity.

Tiwari clarified that the IAF is not referring to quadcopters but to winged drones capable of vertical take-off and transition to horizontal flight, which would allow longer range and greater payload capacity.

He also expressed confidence in Kerala’s industry ecosystem, saying, "We know the industry in Kerala is very capable. I’m sure this session will lead to meaningful dialogue and practical solutions." The IAF is strengthening its presence and surveillance in Lakshadweep and Minicoy, with approvals already granted for expanding the Agatti airstrip and constructing a new airport in Minicoy.

"We are also deploying radars in those areas. As development progresses, inter-island connectivity becomes even more important," he added.

Once developed, these drones could serve multiple purposes — from carrying weapons to delivering medicines or supporting disaster relief operations in remote areas.

Industry representatives at the event, however, urged the IAF to provide R&D grants, citing high development costs. Under current rules, even winners of the Meher Baba competition must compete in the tendering process to secure supply contracts.