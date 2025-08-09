IAF Chief confirms downing 5 Pak jets Trump claimed without naming any country

Bengaluru: Indian Air Force Chief Air Marshal Amar Preet Singh has, for the first time, publicly confirmed a series of devastating blows dealt to Pakistan’s air capabilities.

IAF chief’s confirmation aligns with what former US President Donald Trump recently revealed, albeit without naming the country.

"We have an indication of at least one AWC in that AWC hanger, and a few F-16s, which are under maintenance there. We have at least five fighters confirmed kill and one large aircraft which could be either aircraft or an AWC which was taken at a distance of about 300 kilometres. This is actually the largest ever recorded surface to Air kill that we have achieved,” he said during the 16th edition of the Air Chief Marshal LM Katre Memorial Lecture here.

Watch the video here:

Based on specific intelligence, Singh said, the IAF took the decision to attack the airfield.

"So the airfield was attacked and the main building where the planning goes on, which was also used as the civil terminal building at times. As far as Sukoor airbase is concerned, we attacked the UAB hanger and radar site," he said.

"You have the visuals available here — this is the hanger which is flattened, this is the radar site before and after. AWC hanger was attacked again. Here we have very clearly an aircraft inside where the attack took place,” he said.

Regarding Sargodha, the IAF chief said, "We have grown up in our Air Force dreaming about days like this. Someday we get a chance. Just so happens that I got a chance before my retirement. We attacked the airfield that we had the very hard info on the F-16s," he added.

Singh’s statements break months of tight-lipped official silence over the scale of damage inflicted during the conflict.

The confirmation also serves as a counter to the muted or selective international reporting on the incident, which had largely glossed over the extent of Pakistan’s aerial losses.