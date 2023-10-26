IAF signs contract with Indian manufacturer for procurement of automatic weather stations

New Delhi, Oct 26 (PTI) The Air Force has signed a contract with an Indian manufacturer for procurement of automatic weather stations at 82 IAF locations, officials said on Thursday.

The Indian Air Force (IAF) shared this in a post on X.

"The Indian Air Force recently signed a contract with an Indian manufacturer for the procurement of Automatic Weather Stations at 82 IAF locations. This technological enhancement will provide a major boost to Aerospace Safety by making available real time weather updates during flying operations and training. #AtmanirbharBharat #AtmanirbhartaInDefence," the IAF posted.