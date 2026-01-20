IAF Surya Kiran team to perform over Gangapur Dam in Nashik

Nashik, Jan 20 (PTI) Surya Kiran, the aerobatic team of the Indian Air Force (IAF), will perform its first aero show in Nashik on January 22 and 23.

The show will be held over Gangapur Dam.

"The Surya Kiran team will fly the National Tri Colour in Nashik sky with pride for the first time....the team will perform according to its motto "Sadaiv Sarvottam (Always the Best)," said Flight Lt Kanwal Sandhu, PRO and commentator of Team Surya Kiran.

She was accompanied by Squadron Leader Gaurav Patel and Wing Commander Sandeep Dayal.

Nine Hawk Mk-132 aircraft will conduct maneuvers during the show, flying as low as 100-200 feet over the water body.

The aircraft will take off from Ozar Airport, 26 km from Gangapur Dam. A mapping sortie will be conducted at 9.30 am on Wednesday.