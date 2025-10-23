IAF taking part in multinational air combat Exercise Ocean Sky hosted by Spanish Air Force

New Delhi, Oct 23 (PTI) The IAF is taking part in a multinational air exercise hosted by the Spanish Air Force that aims to foster mutual learning, enhance interoperability, sharpen air combat skills and strengthen defence cooperation, officials said on Thursday.

The Indian Air Force, in a post on X, also shared some photos of the exercise.

"Exercise #OceanSky2025: The Indian Air Force is participating in the multinational air combat exercise hosted by the Spanish Air Force at Gando Air Base, Spain, from 20–31 Oct 25," it said.

"The exercise aims to foster mutual learning, enhance interoperability, sharpen air combat skills, and strengthen defence cooperation with friendly nations. #IAF #Interoperability #DefenceCooperation #JointExercise #MutualLearning," it said. PTI KND KND AMJ AMJ