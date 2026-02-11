IAF, Thai air force take part in joint exercise to boost interoperability

New Delhi, Feb 11 (PTI) The IAF's Su-30MKI, IL-78 refuelling aircraft and other key assets are participating in a joint exercise with the Royal Thai Air Force to enhance operational coordination and interoperability between the two sides, officials said on Wednesday.

The exercises are taking place from February 9-13, a senior official said.

In a post on X on Wednesday, the Indian Air Force shared an update about the "in-situ air exercise".

"IAF is undertaking a joint in-situ air exercise with the Royal Thai Air Force (RTAF). The exercise will enhance operational coordination and interoperability between the two air forces," the IAF posted.

"IAF Su-30MKI, AWACS, AEW&C and IL-78 refuelling aircraft are participating in the exercise, alongside RTAF Gripen aircraft, strengthening Indo-Thai defence cooperation and regional synergy," it said in the post and also shared some photos. PTI KND NSD NSD