IAF to display 'Operation Sindoor' formation at R-Day flypast

New Delhi, Jan 22 (PTI) A formation flying named "Operation Sindoor" comprising Rafale, Su-30, Jaguar and MiG-29 combat jets will feature in the Indian Air Force's Republic Day flypast that will serve as a powerful symbol of the dominance it established during the four-day hostilities with Pakistan last May.

In total, 29 aircraft including 16 fighters, nine helicopters and four transport planes will be part of the flypast and the platforms will operate from six different bases, military officials said on Thursday.

The aircraft and helicopters will display a variety of formations including Operation Sindoor, Dhwaj, Prahar, Garud, Arjan, Varuna and Vajrang.

The flypast will also carry the flag of Operation Sindoor to commemorate India's high-precision tri-services military campaign against Pakistan from May 7 to 10, the officials said.

The 'Operation Sindoor' formation will comprise two Rafale jets, two MiG-29s, two Su-30s and one Jaguar aircraft. All these combat jets were part of Operation Sindoor.

The other platforms to feature in the flypast are C-130 and C-295 transport planes, Indian Navy's P-8i aircraft, Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) MK IV and the Indian Army's ALH (Weapons System Integration version) and Apache and Light Combat Helicopters (LCH).

A huge special formation will be dedicated at the flypast to commemorate Operation Sindoor, the officials said.

In response to the Pahalgam terror attack, India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7, carrying out air strikes on terrorist infrastructure in territories controlled by Pakistan.

The strikes triggered four days of intense clashes that ended with an understanding on stopping the military actions on May 10 evening.

India will celebrate its 77th Republic Day on Monday with a grand display of its military might that will include elite marching contingents, missiles, indigenous weapon systems.

President of the European Council Antonio Costa and President of European Commission Ursula von der Leyen will be the chief guests at the parade.

The IAF is the lead service for conduct of all ceremonial events related to the Republic Day celebrations this year.

The IAF's marching contingent will comprise of 144 young air warriors selected from across the service in recognition of their exemplary military bearing.

The contingent will be led by Squadron Leader Jagdesh Kumar, with Squadron Leader Nikita Choudhary, Flight Lieutenant Prakhar Chandrakar and Flight Lieutenant Dinesh as Supernumerary Officers.

The IAF band, to be led by Sergeant Charles Antony Daniel, will be supporting the marching contingent.

The band will comprise 72 elite musicians, including 57 Agniveervayu and nine Agniveervayu women (who are being introduced for the first time). When the band passes the Presidential dais, it will perform the tune "Sound Barrier," showcasing its versatility and the modern composition of the force.

Another highlight of this year's parade will be the veteran's tableau, "Sangram se Rashtra Nirman Tak" (From Battle to Nation Building).

The front portion of the tableau will feature the Amar Jawan Jyoti, three-dimensional models of historic war machines, which include the T-55 and Vijayant tank, MiG-21, Mirage and Jaguar aircraft, INS Mysore and INS Rajput, and representations from the 1965, 1971 wars and 1999 Kargil Operation Vijay. The rear portion highlights the role of veterans in national development, focusing on their voluntary efforts in flood relief, medical services, education and the 'Make in India' initiative. PTI MPB ZMN