IAF to hold air show in Himachal's Hamirpur on March 10

Hamirpur, Jan 29 (PTI) Hamirpur Deputy Commissioner Gandharva Rathore on Thursday said that the Indian Air Force will hold an air show in Himachal Pradesh on March 10 for the very first time.

She said that the show will be organised at Sainik School Sujanpur Tira.

While chairing a meeting regarding the show here, she said that the Ministry of Defence has granted permission for holding the show and all necessary arrangements are being made by the district administration.

"This will be an unforgettable experience for the people of Sujanpur and the surrounding areas as such civil air displays by the Air Force are usually held only in a few selected locations" she said.

Highlighting the arrangements being made for the show, she said that Air Force officials have conducted a preliminary inspection of Sujanpur and its surrounding areas and have found the entire area quite suitable for the civil air display.

She further stated that the objective is to make the general public aware of the achievements of the Indian Air Force and to inspire children to join it.