IAF to hold full-scale air show in Guwahati this weekend

Guwahati, Nov 7 (PTI) The Indian Air Force has geared up to hold the first ever full-scale air show in the Northeastern region at Guwahati over the next two days, showcasing the country's fighter planes like Rafale, Sukhoi, Apache and IL-78 refueller.

To mark the 93rd anniversary celebrations of the Indian Air Force, Eastern Air Command is organising the show on Saturday and Sunday at Lachit Ghat above the Barhmaputra river, to display over 75 fighter helicopter and planes in more than 25 formations.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will join the forces in presence of Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Eastern Air Command Air Marshal Surat Singh to witness the spectacle amid the scenic beauty of the river on Sunday along with other dignitaries like Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

"It is for the first time that the IAF is holding such an expanded show in the Northeast. IAF's almost entire range of aircrafts and helicopters will be on display, presenting different maneuvers in the sky. The people here will get a glimpse of our sky warriors," Defence PRO Lt Col Mahender Rawat told PTI.

Featuring frontline fighter planes, transport aircrafts and helicopters flying in coordinated formations, the display promises a visual symphony of speed, skill and synchronization, which will offer the citizens a rare opportunity to witness the nation's aerial might up close, he added.

"Beyond the spectacle, the event aims to inspire youth across the Northeast, showcasing career opportunities in the IAF and fostering a spirit of patriotism, discipline and service to the nation. The flypast will be open to the public, with designated viewing areas along the both sides of the riverbank," Rawat said.

He said that practices on the ground and in the sky have been going on in the area since Tuesday, evoking excitement among the people.

According to the 'Flying Display 2025' communique, the show will begin at 12:30 pm and end at 2 pm on both days. More than 75 aircraft will showcase their stealth in 25 formations. These flying machines will operate from seven air bases in the region -- Guwahati, Tezpur, Jorhat, Chabua, Hasimara, Bagdogra and Panagarh.

The list of fighters will include Rafale, Sukhoi-30, Apache, MIG-29, IL-78 refueler, Mirage, Jaguar, C-17 Globemaster, MI-17, Advanced Light Helicopter-MK1, C-130 Hercules, Antonov AN-32 and Surya Kiran.

Inviting the people to view the show, the Indian Air Force in a post on X said, "As part of the 93rd #AirForceDay celebrations, join us for the spectacular IAF Flying Display 2025. Witness the power and precision of the #IAF in the skies."