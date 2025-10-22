IAF to host pan-India marathons as tribute to Param Vir Chakra recipient Nirmal Jit Singh Sekhon

New Delhi, Oct 22 (PTI) The Indian Air Force on Wednesday said it will host marathons in Delhi and 60 other locations across the country on November 2 as a mark of tribute to Flying Officer Nirmal Jit Singh Sekhon, a 1971 war hero and Param Vir Chakra awardee.

Born in Ludhiana, Sekhon laid down his life while fighting against six Pakistani Sabre jets that attacked Srinagar airfield in December during the Indo-Pak War of 1971.

He was awarded the Param Vir Chakra posthumously for his heroics and service to the nation. He is the only Indian Air Force officer to get the award.

In a post on X, IAF said, "'Touch the Sky with Glory' With this inspiring motto of the Indian Air Force, we proudly announce the Sekhon Indian Air Force Marathon 2025! A Run Dedicated to Param Vir Chakra Nirmal Jit Singh Sekhon, who laid his life for our nation.

In Delhi, the venue will be JLN Stadium, besides 60 locations across India, it said.