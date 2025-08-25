IAF to operate Chinyalisaur, Gauchar airstrips in Uttarakhand

Dehradun, Aug 25 (PTI) The Indian Air Force will operate the airstrips of Chinyalisaur in Uttarkashi district and Gauchar in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand, while the airport in Pithoragarh will be operated by the Airports Authority of India (AAI).

The state government is also going to expand the Pithoragarh airport at a cost Rs 450 crore.

The state government is emphasizing on expanding air services in the border districts so that along with providing facilities to the local residents, strategic needs can also be met.

In this sequence, the state government has given in-principle consent to hand over the operation of Chinyalisaur and Gauchar airstrips to the Indian Air Force.

Similarly, the state government has agreed in principle to operate the Pithoragarh airport through AAI.

For this, an agreement has been reached to sign a Memorandum of Understanding between the state government and the AAI.

The government is also going to expand the Pithoragarh airport, which will cost about Rs 450 crore. Along with this, the government is preparing to build a one-kilometer long airstrip here to start air service from Gunji to Adi Kailash area, in the construction of which technical assistance will also be provided by the Air Force.

In this regard, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that expansion of air network in the border state is very important.

He said, "This will make it possible to meet the strategic needs along with the local residents." On the other hand, Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu has informed the Chief Minister through a letter that the operation of heli service between Pithoragarh and Munsyari under the Udan scheme is expected to start by September 30. The Center has selected 'Heritage Aviation' to provide service on this route.

Dhami had recently sought cooperation from the Union Minister for expansion of heli services in the state.

The letter also informed that preparations are being made to provide heli service on Pithoragarh-Dharchula route under the Udan scheme, for which land is required to build a helipad in Dharchula.

Initial consent has been given to 'Heritage Aviation' to operate the service on this route.