IAF to organise air show in Guwahati on Nov 9

Guwahati, Oct 14 (PTI) The Indian Air Force will organise an air show, displaying its range of fighter and transport aircrafts, in Guwahati on November 9, officials said on Tuesday.

Defence PRO Lt Col Mahender Rawat said in a statement that the event will showcase the precision, professionalism and prowess of the IAF, offering citizens “a rare opportunity” to witness the nation's aerial might.

"Featuring frontline fighter aircraft, transport aircraft and helicopters flying in coordinated formations, the display promises a visual symphony of speed, skill and synchronization," he said.

Spectators will be treated to thrilling aerial manoeuvres and formation displays that embody the theme, highlighting the IAF's “cutting-edge technology and exceptional professionalism”, Rawat said.

"Beyond the spectacle, the event aims to inspire youth across the Northeast, showcasing career opportunities in the IAF and fostering a spirit of patriotism, discipline, and service to the nation. The Flypast will be open to the public, with designated viewing areas along the riverbank," the statement added.