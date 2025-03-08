Advertisment
National

IAF transport plane overshoots runway at Bagdogra, no casualty

author-image
NewsDrum Desk
Updated On
New Update
IAF Plane Crash Bagdogra Airport

Kolkata: An AN-32 transport aircraft of the Indian Air Force overshot the runway while landing at Bagdogra airport in north Bengal, a Defence official said here on Saturday.

There was no casualty in the accident that occurred on Friday, he said.

An inquiry into the accident has been initiated by the IAF authorities, the official said.

Bagdogra airport is a "civil enclave". It is situated near Siliguri in north Bengal.

A civil enclave is a designated area within a military air base allocated for civilian aircraft operations.

It allows commercial flights to operate from a military airport, an Airports Authority of India official explained.

Indian Air Force Plane crash IAF Bagdogra Indian Air Force aircraft Bagdogra Airport