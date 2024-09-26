IAF will display its defence prowess, new aircraft over Marina sky on Oct 6: Official

Chennai Sep 26 (PTI) The Indian Air Force will display its full defence prowess, especially air capability and also showcase its range of new aircraft including Rafale, in action at a breathtaking display over the Marina sky on October 6, as part of the 92nd IAF Day, Air Vice Marshal K Prem Kumar said here on Thursday.

Prem Kumar, who is the Chief Coordinating Officer of IAF Day parade Chennai 2024 to be held at Marina and Tambaram, said 72 aircraft will participate in the air display over Marina, which is open to the public.

"We have planned to create a unique record in the Limca Book of world records. We expect 15 lakh people for the event on October 6 from 11 am to 1 pm," he told reporters here.

There would be a full dress rehearsal on October 4 in coordination with the IAF Tambaram, he added.

"We will display our defence prowess and our air capability in total and one can see our new aircraft including Rafale, Suryakiran which is a formation aerobatic team, and Sarang which is a helicopter aerobatic team, in air display. I want Chennaites to come and witness and see the power of the Indian Air Force," he urged.

The last such spectacle was carried out over Sangam area in Prayagraj on October 8, 2023.

In addition to these acclaimed teams, lAF will be showcasing flypast and aerial displays by a wide range of aircraft from its inventory, including the indigenously manufactured state of the art Light Combat Aircraft Tejas, Light Combat Helicopter Prachand and Heritage aircraft like Dakota and Harvard are also likely to take part. PTI JSP SA