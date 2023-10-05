IAF's 130 helicopter unit rescued over 1,000 people during recent Himachal floods: Officer

Jammu, Oct 5 (PTI) The 130 helicopter unit of the Indian Air Force (IAF) undertook 142 sorties, spanning nearly 60 flight hours, and rescued more than 1,000 people during the recent flooding in Himachal Pradesh, a senior officer said here on Thursday.

The unit, also known as the Condors, dropped 38 tonnes of relief material at dozens of flooded areas of Himachal Pradesh in the last week of August, he said.

The IAF station in Jammu carried out a display of men and machines, including an ambulance version of MI-17 1V helicopter, to recognise and honour the exceptional service during the humanitarian aid and disaster relief operations by the 130 helicopter unit.

The unit carried out 142 sorties, spanning 59 flight hours, and rescued 1,031 people from the flood-hit areas of Himachal Pradesh, its commanding officer Wing Commander Irfan Wahid Khan Jarial told reporters here.

The helicopter unit played a pivotal role in providing critical assistance to people in Mandi and Kangra districts of Himachal Pradesh during the time of crisis, he said.

The unit's unwavering commitment and exceptional skills in these disaster relief operations have saved lives and provided essential relief to those in distress, he said.

"Their dedication to serving the nation in times of need reflects the highest standards of the Indian Air Force. The Indian Air Force reaffirms its commitment to the safety and well-being of citizens during emergencies," the IAF officer said. PTI AB SMN