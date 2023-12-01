IAF's 3 Base Repair Depot celebrates its 60th anniversary

Chandigarh, Dec 1 (PTI) The Indian Air Force's 3 Base Repair Depot (3BRD) here celebrated its diamond jubilee on Friday.

Addressing an event on the occasion, Air Marshal Vibhas Pande, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Maintenance Command, complimented the depot's Air Officer Commanding (AOC) for the concentrated efforts towards hastening indigenisation of complex critical aggregates which has put the depot on the path towards self-reliance with respect to maintenance of Mi-series fleet aircraft.

According to an official statement, he exhorted the depot personnel to continue to provide their best efforts "to maintain the supply chain despite prevailing global geo-political situation".

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the event, Air Marshal Pande, while referring to the Russia-Ukraine conflict, said that the operational capability of aircraft like MiG-29 was not affected in view of the IAF's indigenisation efforts and stocking policy.

At an event at the depot in August, Air Commodore Rajeev Shrivastava, the depot's Air Officer Commanding, had said the IAF's 3 Base Repair Depot in Chandigarh played a pivotal role in sustaining operations of Mi-series helicopters and the AN-32 transport aircraft fleet in the face of many technological and supply chain challenges due to difficult geo-political scenarios, especially the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

He had then also said the depot's efforts towards self-reliance have contributed immensely in sustaining Mi-series and AN-32 fleet's serviceability, especially during the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

On Friday, several dignitaries, including serving officers and veterans of the depot along with their family members, witnessed daylong events to mark the diamond jubilee.

A Special Day Cover was released by Air Marshal Pande in a ceremony.

A coffee table book encapsulating the glorious journey of the depot was also released on the occasion.

A seminar on 'skill development towards aviation maintenance for defence and civil MRO (maintenance, repair and overhaul)' was organised on the occasion, according to the official statement.

The 3 BRD in Chandigarh has the unique distinction of being the only repair depot of the IAF undertaking overhaul of aircraft and aero engines as well as acting as an equipment depot.

It was adjudged the best aircraft and engine Base Repair Depot of the IAF for the year 2022-23.