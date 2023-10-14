IAF's Chetak helicopter carries out safe precautionary landing in UP's Prayagraj

Prayagraj (UP), Oct 14 (PTI) A Chetak helicopter of the Indian Air Force (IAF) carried out a safe precautionary landing at a field in this Uttar Pradesh district on Saturday. No harm or injuries were reported.

"One Chetak helicopter of the IAF, on a routine training mission, carried out a safe precautionary landing at Holagarh in Prayagraj," a press release issued by the Defence Public Relations office here said.

"No harm or injuries were reported. The helicopter has been flown back to base after getting necessary technical assistance," it added. PTI RAJ RC