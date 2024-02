Chandigarh, Feb 18 (PTI) A Chinook helicopter of the Indian Air Force made a precautionary landing following a "technical snag" in Punjab's Sangrur district on Sunday, police said.

The helicopter landed on an open ground in the Dhadrian village of Longowal in Sangrur around 1 pm, a police official said, adding both crew members and the helicopter were safe. PTI CHS VSD SZM