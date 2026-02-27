IAF's Exercise Vayu Shakti begins at Pokharan range; President Murmu, Rajnath in attendance

Jaisalmer, Feb 27 (PTI) Indian Air Force's firepower demonstration -- Exercise Vayu Shakti -- began at the Pokharan range in Western Rajasthan near the India-Pakistan border on Friday in the presence of President Droupadi Murmu.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, IAF chief Air Marshal A P Singh, Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Bagade and Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat are also present at the event.

IAF fighter jets, transport aircraft and helicopters are participating in the day-dusk-night demonstration that involves synchronised operations aimed at validating operational preparedness, precision strike capability, and rapid response mechanisms.

'Vayu Shakti' aims to showcase the IAF's operational preparedness, precision strike capability and ability to undertake multi-domain operations. PTI SDA NSD NSD