IAF's MiG-29s, Jaguars, C-17s to take part in Exercise Eastern Bridge in Oman

New Delhi, Sep 11 (PTI) An IAF contingent comprising MiG-29s, Jaguars and C-17s will take part in a bilateral military exercise in Oman scheduled to take place on September 11-22 that seeks to enhance interoperability between the air forces of the two countries.

This is the seventh edition of Exercise Eastern Bridge which will take place at Air Force Base Masirah.

"The bilateral exercise endeavours to enhance interoperability between the Royal Oman Air Force and the Indian Air Force and shall provide a platform for both teams to engage in a series of joint training missions designed to strengthen strategic cooperation and operational readiness," the defence ministry said in a statement.

The IAF contingent comprises MiG-29 and Jaguar fighter jets and C-17 transport aircraft, it said.

Exercise Eastern Bridge VII aims to improve tactical and operational skills, foster mutual understanding and bolster the ability of both air forces to collaborate effectively in diverse scenarios.

"The exercise will include complex aerial manoeuvering, air-to-air and air-to-ground operations, and logistical coordination, reflecting the evolving defence needs and strategic interests of both the nations," it said.

Underscoring the enduring partnership between the Royal Oman Air Force and the Indian Air Force, this exercise highlights their commitment to regional security and stability, the statement said.

The participating teams are expected to benefit from the shared expertise and operational experience gained during this extensive training period.