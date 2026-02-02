IAF's Sarang Helicopter Display Team to take part in Singapore Air Show

New Delhi, Feb 2 (PTI) The Indian Air Force's Sarang Helicopter Display Team, known for its precision flying, close-formation manoeuvres and disciplined execution, will take part in the Singapore Air Show 2026 being held from February 3-8, officials said on Monday.

The team, established in 2005, comprises five indigenously designed and manufactured Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) helicopters.

The IAF's helicopters are built on the indigenously designed and manufactured ALH Dhruv, the officials said.

"Renowned for precision flying, close-formation manoeuvres and disciplined execution, the Sarang display underscores the operational versatility, agility and reliability of the ALH Dhruv across a wide spectrum of operational roles," the defence ministry said in a statement.

The Singapore Air Show, Asia's premier biennial aerospace and defence exhibition, is being held in Singapore's Changi Exhibition Centre, it said.

The air show brings together global air forces, industry leaders and aviation stakeholders, showcasing advanced military and civil aviation platforms while fostering professional interaction, strategic dialogue and industry partnerships across the Indo-Pacific.

The Singapore Air Show 2026 will include participation by the Sarang Helicopter Display Team, along with three other participating teams. The air show will also feature a static display of 37 aircraft, the statement said.

The Sarang Helicopter Display Team has performed at various prominent events like the MAKS International Air Show (Russia in 2021), Dubai Air Show (2021 and 2023) and Bahrain International Air Show (2024) in addition to the Singapore Air Show in 2024.

The team performs frequently at various domestic events and has also been rendering invaluable services for humanitarian assistance and disaster relief, it said.