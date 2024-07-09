IAF's Su-30 MKIs to be part of 20-nation mega 'Exercise Pitch Black' in Australia

New Delhi, Jul 9 (PTI) The India Air Force on Tuesday said its Su-30 MKI fighter jets are set to take part in a biennial multinational aerial warfare exercise in Australia starting later this month that will be its largest edition with participation from 20 countries across the globe.

India will be part of 'Exercise Pitch Black 24' which will take place from July 12 to August 2.

"Exercise Pitch Black 24 will be the largest in the exercise's 43-year history. It will bring together 20 participating nations and over 140 aircraft from around the world, with approximately 4,435 personnel participating," according to the website of the Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF).

The IAF in a post on X shared that Su-30 MKIs will be part of the mega air combat exercise Down Under.

"#IAF Su 30 MKIs are raring to take a Trans Pacific leap to participate in Exercise Pitch Black 2024 in Australia. The biennial multinational aerial warfare exercise would commence from 12 Jul to 02 Aug 24 at airbases of Darwin and Tindal, Australia.

"The IAF contingent is looking forward to operate on the multinational stage of this edition of Ex Pitch Black 2024, which will be the largest with participation from 20 countries across the globe.

"On return, IAF will also participate in Ex Udara Shakti 24 with RMAF from 05 to 09 Aug 24 at Kuantan, Malaysia. @AusAirForce @tudm_rasmi #PitchBlack24 #UdaraShakti24," it posted on the social media platform.

The IAF also shared visuals of some of its aircraft.

This year's exercise will be conducted primarily from RAAF Base Darwin and RAAF Base Tindal in the Northern Territory; with additional aircraft operating from RAAF Base Amberley, located near Ipswich in Queensland, according to the RAAF's website.

"Exercise Pitch Black is the Royal Australian Air Force's (RAAF) most significant flying activity for strengthening international engagement and enhancing our ability to work with overseas partners," it said.

It was first held from RAAF Base Williamtown in New South Wales in June 1981 as a three-day air defence exercise, with 'attacking' aircraft flying from RAAF Bases Amberley and Richmond. It was held again from RAAF Base Williamtown in July 1982.