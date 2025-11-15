IAF's Su-30MKI fighter jets to take part in bilateral air exercise in France

New Delhi, Nov 15 (PTI) IAF's Su-30MKI jets will operate alongside French multi-role fighters in complex simulated air combat scenarios, as part of a bilateral exercise to be held from November 16-27, officials said on Saturday.

Air exercise 'Garuda 25' will be held at Mont-de-Marsan, France.

The Indian Air Force is participating in the eighth edition of the bilateral air exercise, with the French Air and Space Force (FASF), the defence ministry said.

The IAF contingent arrived in France on November 10, and will be participating with Su-30MKl fighter aircraft.

"The airlift support is being provided by the C-17 Globemaster III, for the induction and de-induction phases of the exercise, while the IL-78 air-to-air refuelling tankers are utilised for extending the range and endurance of the participating fighters," the ministry said in a statement.

During the exercise, the IAF's Su-30MKI aircraft will operate alongside French multi-role fighters in "complex simulated air combat scenarios, focusing on air-to-air combat, air defence, and joint strike operations," it said.

This exercise aims to refine tactics and procedures in a "realistic operational environment", enabling mutual learning and fostering interoperability between the IAF and the FASF, the officials said.

Exercise 'Garuda 25' also provides an opportunity for professional interaction, exchange of operational knowledge, and sharing of best practices between the two air forces, they said.

Participation in this exercise underscores the lAF's commitment to engage constructively with friendly foreign air forces through multi-lateral exercises, promoting mutual understanding and cooperation in the field of air operations, they added. PTI KND MNK MNK