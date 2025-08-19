IAF's Super Hercules airlifts critically injured Thai national from Leh to Delhi

New Delhi, Aug 19 (PTI) A critically injured Thai national was on Tuesday airlifted in an Indian Air Force's C-130J Super Hercules aircraft from Leh to Delhi in challenging weather conditions, the IAF said.

In a post on X, it also shared some photos of the evacuation process.

"An Indian Air Force C-130J aircraft was launched at short notice, from Leh to New Delhi, to airlift a critically injured Thai national, in response to an urgent request for medical evacuation," the IAF said.

The mission was undertaken in challenging weather conditions, thereby ensuring timely medical attention and saving a precious life, it said.

"This operation underscores the IAF's unwavering commitment to humanitarian assistance," it added. PTI KND KVK KVK