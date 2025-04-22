IAF's Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team carries out full-scale rehearsal for Patna Airshow

Patna, Apr 22 (PTI) The Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team (SKAT) of the Indian Air Force (IAF) carried out a full-scale rehearsal for the Patna airshow to be held on Wednesday.

The rehearsal was held on the banks of the River Ganga in the state capital on Tuesday, and it was dedicated to school and college students.

Nine state-of-the-art Hawk-132 aircraft of the Surya Kiran Team performed amazing aerobatic feats in the skies of Patna. Adequate seating and arrangements were made for the students.

The main event will be held in the state capital on Wednesday to mark the Shaurya Diwas.

Shaurya Diwas is observed to celebrate the victory of freedom fighter Babu Veer Kunwar Singh over British troops on April 23.

Kunwar Singh, also known as Babu Veer Kunwar Singh was a chief organiser of the Indian Rebellion of 1857 from the Bhojpur region of Bihar.

The airshow will be presented by the IAF’s jets over the J P Ganga Path, along the banks of the Ganga River in the state capital on Wednesday.

"This will be the first time when the IAF’s SKAT will enthral spectators by performing acrobatics in the sky of Patna. Thousands of people will gather in front of the Sabhyata Dwar of Patna to see this grand air show on Wednesday," a statement issued by the state's Information and Public Relations Department (IPRD) on Monday said.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and other dignitaries are expected to witness the spectacular airshow on Wednesday, it said.

The Patna Traffic Police has made changes in the traffic system during the aerobatic show.

"To avoid traffic jams in the city and to avoid inconveniences to the people, several parking zones have been created for the purpose. Spectators travelling from Danapur and Ashoka Rajpath will have to park their vehicles at JP Setu Ghat, Digha Ghat, Ghat No 88 and 93," the statement said.

"Parking arrangements have been made near Patna College ground, Science College ground and Krishna Ghat for those coming from Gaighat towards Sabhyata Dwar," it said.

Patna Traffic Superintendent of Police (SP) Aparajit Lohan said that six cranes will be deployed at major places to tow away vehicles not parked at proper places.

He said that stern legal action will be taken against those not following the traffic rules. PTI PKD SBN SBN