IAF's Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team enthralled people with breathtaking airshow in Patna

Patna, Apr 23 (PTI) The Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team (SKAT) of the Indian Air Force (IAF) enthralled the people with its airshow over the J P Ganga Path, along the banks of the Ganga river in the state capital on Wednesday.

Nine state-of-the-art Hawk-132 aircraft of the Surya Kiran Team performed amazing aerobatic feats in the skies of Patna to mark the Shaurya Diwas.

The Shaurya Diwas is observed every year to celebrate the victory of freedom fighter Babu Veer Kunwar Singh over British troops on this day.

Kunwar Singh, also known as Babu Veer Kunwar Singh, was a chief organiser of the Indian Rebellion of 1857 from the Bhojpur region of Bihar.

This was the first time when the IAF's SKAT enthralled spectators by performing acrobatics in the skies of Patna.

"A large number of people gathered in front of the Sabhyata Dwar of Patna and watched this grand airshow on Wednesday. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and other dignitaries also witnessed the spectacular airshow," a statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said here.

"This elite team, flying the striking red-and-white Hawk Mk-132 jets, showcased a series of jaw-dropping manoeuvres. Every performance was a testament to the pilots' unmatched expertise and coordination," the CMO statement said.

The Suryakiran Aerobatic Team, better known as the "Ambassadors of the Indian Air Force", is renowned for its precision, skill, and teamwork, a Ministry of Defence said earlier.

Patna traffic police made changes in the traffic system during the aerobatic show, a senior officer said. PTI PKD SBN SBN