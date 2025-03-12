IAF's Surya Kiran aerobatic team performs spectacular air show in Andamans

Port Blair, Mar 12 (PTI) The Indian Air Force's elite Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team (SKAT) on Wednesday performed a spectacular air show over Marina Park facing the Ross Island in Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

The air show started at 3.30 pm and ended at 4.15 pm. A large number of local people and tourists gathered at Marina Park in Port Blair to witness the spectacular air show.

The SKAT team was led by Group Captain Ajay Dasarathi with Group Captain Sidhesh Kartik as deputy leader.

"The aircraft of the team flew remarkably in close formation, maintaining a separation of less than five metres between them. Flying in their iconic red-and-white Hawk Mk-132 jets, the team performed loops, barrel rolls, inverted flying, and their signature DNA manoeuvre," a spokesperson of ANI command said.

The air show was held to motivate local youths to join the force. It will also be held on Thursday.

Speaking to PTI, a senior ANI Command spokesperson said, "Our SKAT is known as the 'Ambassadors of the IAF'. Today's air show was a tribute to India's aviation excellence, inspiring the youth with a deep sense of patriotism.

"The event was free of cost and all residents of Andaman and Nicobar Islands, especially children, were invited to witness this thrilling performance. We are happy that it enthralled all the spectators with its breathtaking manoeuvres, precision flying, and a stunning display of aerial prowess." "The SKAT has enthralled audiences at air shows and recently at Bangkok, Thailand, celebrating the 88th anniversary of the Royal Thai Air Force. The unforgettable moment was globally appreciated," the spokesperson said. PTI SN SN RG