IAF's Surya Kiran aerobatic team set to dazzle Patna skies on Apr 23

New Delhi/Patna, Apr 18 (PTI) The Indian Air Force's elite Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team is set to paint Patna skies red as nine Hawk Mk-132 jets will perform jaw-dropping manoeuvres on April 23 over the banks of the Ganga River to mark 'Shaurya Diwas'.

The day celebrates the valour displayed by freedom fighter from Bihar, Veer Kunwar Singh, during the First War of Independence in 1857.

Known for their iconic red-and-white Hawk Mk-132 jets and spectacular shows performed during marquee events -- Aero India and Air Force Day -- this is the "first time" Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team (SKAT) will perform in the capital of Bihar, officials said.

"Nine aircraft will be part of the aerial display, with three each in 'Vic' formation at the opening, followed by the rest of the display. The last performance, nearest to the city of Patna, was at Bihta, about 16 years ago," Group Captain Samir Gangakhedkar, PRO (Defence), Prayagraj told PTI.

In aviation lexicon, a 'vic' formation is a common flight formation whereby aircraft fly in a staggered, V-shaped configuration, with one aircraft in a leading position and others positioned on either side of it.

An IAF air force station is located at Bihta, about 30 km from the capital city, in the Patna district.

The Patna district administration has been making preparations for the big-ticket event for the last few weeks, with the district magistrate holding a series of meetings with other senior officials.

The aerobatic team is set to arrive in Patna on April 21, and on April 22 there will be a full dress-rehearsal of the show, which will be especially geared towards students of schools and colleges to motivate them to take up a career in the IAF, according to a senior official in Patna district administration.

"The main show will be on April 23, and the Surya Kiran jets are set to fly over the Ganga Drive as part of the air show," the official said.

Ganga Drive -- JP Ganga Path-- is an elevated motorway that runs about 22 km from Digha to Didarganj along the river.

The event coincides with 'Shaurya Diwas' and celebrates the legacy of Kunwar Singh.

According to Bihar government officials, the show in Patna is also dedicated to the martyrs of the 1857 war.

Prior to the Patna show, the SKAT will also perform at the Namkum Army Ground in Ranchi on April 19-20.

"Brace yourselves because the Suryakiran Team is all set to take over the skies of Ranchi! See you on 19 & 20 April at Namkum Army Ground 9:30 am onwards!" the SKAT posted on Instagram on Thursday. PTI KND RHL