IAF's Surya Kiran pilots paint Ranchi sky with tri-colour

Ranchi, Apr 20 (PTI) The Indian Air Force's Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team (SKAT) painted the skies above the Namkum Army Ground in Ranchi with vibrant streaks of saffron, white and green, leaving thousands of spectators spellbound on the final day of an air show on Sunday.

Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth, senior defence and administrative officials were present at the event.

The two-day air show began on Saturday in Ranchi, aimed at instilling passion among children and youths to fly high.

A large number of people, school students and tourists gathered at the army ground since early morning on Sunday to experience the air show.

In the composite phase, all nine aircraft flew in close formation, while the synchronisation phase featured smaller formations, as they performed dynamic low-level manoeuvres - some as low as 100 feet, officials said.

The spectators were mesmerised to witness swooping, spinning, and slicing of jets through the sky and Surya Kiran pilots exhibiting various patterns, barrel rolls, and heart-shaped formations.

On Saturday, only six aircraft participated in the air show, while three jets were partially damaged due to rain and hailstorms in Ranchi on Friday afternoon.

The SKAT, formed in 1996, has performed over 700 such shows across India and the world, including Sri Lanka, Myanmar, China, Singapore and the UAE, an official said.

Known for its motto 'Sadaiva Sarvottam' (Always the Best), the team's air show is part of the IAF's outreach programme to inspire the youth and raise awareness about the forces, he said.

Such an event will also be organised in Patna on April 22-23.