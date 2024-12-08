IAF's Surya Kiran team dazzles Hyderabad with breathtaking air show

Hyderabad, Dec 8 (PTI) The Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team of the Indian Air Force enthralled the people with their manoeuvres over the Hussain Sagar Lake here on Sunday.

The team performed an air show as part of the celebrations of “Praja Palana – Praja Vijayotsavalu”, the Telangana CMO said in a post on social media 'X'.

The amazing performance of the team comprising nine aircraft entertained the people of the city, it said.

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, along with some of his cabinet colleagues, dignitaries, and general public, watched the stunning manoeuvres of Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team.

The team carried out a mesmerising aerobatic display over the picturesque Hussain Sagar lake, a defence release said.

The spectators cheered as these air devils waved the tricolour in the sky and performed breath-taking aerobatic manoeuvres such as loops, rolls, crosses and inverted flying, it said.

The team leader, Group Captain Ajay Dasarathi even gave a special message from the skies to everyone saying “Thank you Hyderabad! Mee premaku shukhriya (meaning 'thanks for your love')!!”, the release added.

The air show is among the various events organised as part of “Praja Palana – Praja Vijayotsavalu” commemorating the first anniversary celebrations of the Congress government in Telangana. PTI VVK VVK ADB