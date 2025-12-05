IAF’s Surya Kiran team to perform in Rajkot on December 7

Rajkot, Dec 5 (PTI) The Indian Air Force will present a grand ‘Surya Kiran Air Show’ on Sunday at the Smart City area near Atal Sarovar here to encourage the youth to join the air force, civic officials said on Friday.

The event will start at 10 am, the Rajkot Municipal Corporation said in a release.

"Nine fighter aircraft of the air force will present thrilling aerial stunts for an entire hour, captivating the people of Rajkot. The event aims to inspire youth towards a career in the air force," municipal commissioner Tushar Sumera said in the release.

A full-dress rehearsal has been scheduled for Saturday (December 6) at 10 am, he added.

Citizens will also get to hear the Air Force Band live for the first time, said the commissioner.

The Surya Kiran is the famed aerobatic display team of the Indian Air Force, formed in 1982. The team comprises nine BAe Hawk Mk132 aircraft.

During their aerobatic stunts, the pilots of the Surya Kiran team experience intense gravitational force while flying at speeds ranging from 150 km/h to 600 km/h, and reaching up to 1,100 km/h during complex manoeuvres.

The signature manoeuvres performed by Surya Kiran include heart loops, barrel rolls, and DNA formations.

Recently, the Surya Kiran team also performed at the Dubai Air Show. Generally, an air show lasts around 30 minutes, but for Rajkot, the duration has been extended to around one hour, said the release.

For the first time, weapons used by the Garud Commandos, IAF's elite special force, will also be on display. Moreover, RMC's official handle confirmed, "Aakash Ganga SkyDiving Team (of Indian Air Force) is coming to spread amazing thrill and excitement in the skies of Rajkot!" Viewing locations will be designated around Atal Sarovar where people can sit or stand to watch the air show, said the release, adding that people should arrive at least two hours early and keep the BRTS corridor clear for safety arrangements.