IAF's two-seater microlite aircraft meets with accident in UP's Prayagraj, crew safe

New Delhi/Prayagraj, Jan 21 (PTI) A two-seater microlite aircraft of the Indian Air Force met with an accident in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj on Wednesday, defence sources said.

Both the pilot and the other crew member who were onboard the aircraft are safe, they said.

A microlite aircraft is a small aircraft generally used for training, bird recce and survey purposes.

The aircraft met with an accident while it was on a routine sortie. The recovery system was initiated, and "both the crew are safe", they said.

The aircraft was recovered from an open area away from the main city, they said.

Authorities in Prayagraj have cordoned off the area, and an investigation into the incident is underway, officials in Prayagraj said.

The aircraft has crashed near the K P College ground in the George Town area, they said. PTI KND RAJ KIS RHL