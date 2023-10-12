IAS officer arrested by Haryana ACB on bribery charges

Chandigarh, Oct 12 (PTI) Haryana's Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has arrested an IAS officer, Jaibir Singh, for allegedly demanding a bribe to sanction a transfer, an official spokesperson said on Thursday.

Singh, who is posted as the managing director of the Haryana State Warehousing Corporation, is the second bureaucrat to be arrested in a corruption case in two days.

IAS officer Vijay Dahiya was arrested by the ACB in connection with a corruption case on Tuesday.

A complaint was received that Singh had demanded a bribe of Rs 3 lakh from the complainant for sanctioning a transfer. The ACB arrested Singh on Wednesday after a middleman allegedly accepted the bribe on his behalf, an ACB spokesperson said.

The middleman, a private individual, was also arrested from Panchkula, he said.

A case has been registered against Singh, the private person and two others at Panchkula ACB police station, the spokesperson said. PTI SUN DIV DIV