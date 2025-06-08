IAS officer caught while 'accepting bribe' of Rs 10 lakh in Odisha

Bhubaneswar, Jun 8 (PTI) The Odisha Vigilance Department on Sunday caught an IAS officer allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 10 lakh from a businessman, an official release said.

Raids are underway at his official residence, from where Rs 47 lakh cash has already been recovered, it said.

“The IAS officer, who is posted as sub-collector, Dharamgarh in Kalahandi district, has been caught red handed while demanding and accepting bribe of Rs 10 lakh from a local businessman, as an instalment of the overall demand of Rs 20 lakh bribe…,” the department said in the release.

The accused officer, in his mid-30s, “called the complainant to his official government residence at Dharamgarh, received the bribe amount… and kept the same inside his table drawer”, it said.

The department has registered a case against him under the Prevention of Corruption Act, and investigation is continuing, the release added. PTI BBM RBT