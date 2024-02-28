IAS officer Chockalingam named new chief electoral officer of Maharashtra

Mumbai, Feb 28 (PTI) Ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Wednesday appointed senior IAS officer S Chockalingam as the new chief electoral officer (CEO) of Maharashtra.

The ECI announced the appointment in a post on social media platform X.

The 1996-batch IAS officer will replace incumbent CEO Shrikant M Deshpande.

The poll panel asked Chockalingam to report to the ECI office once he takes charge from Deshpande.

A CEO supervises work related to Assembly/Parliament elections in a state/Union Territory under the overall superintendence, direction and control of the ECI.

After the Lok Sabha polls, likely in April-May, Maharashtra will see the Assembly elections in the second half of 2024. PTI ND RSY